Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 9.1%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 985,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 633,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.87.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

