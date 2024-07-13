Petards Group (LON:PEG) Trading Up 3.6%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 75,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 133,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 million, a P/E ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

