Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 1,238,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $19,040,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 567,274 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

