Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also

