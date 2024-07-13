Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the June 15th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Peraso in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Peraso stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 60,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,228. Peraso has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 135.95%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Analysts predict that Peraso will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

