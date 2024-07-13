PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.