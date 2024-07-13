PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12, RTT News reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
