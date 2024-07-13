PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12, RTT News reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

