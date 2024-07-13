Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 1,696,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

