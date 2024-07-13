PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,731 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 1,535,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,024. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

