PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 407.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6,724.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 658,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 648,427 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 8,166,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280,683. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

