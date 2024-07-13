Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,288. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

