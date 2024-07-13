Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $117.32 million and $439,663.17 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

