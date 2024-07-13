Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,430,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 179.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 279,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLAO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 3,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,505. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.