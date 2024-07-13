Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.59

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.59 and last traded at C$18.44, with a volume of 17182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.71.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00. In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,989 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

