Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Get Free Report

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

