Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,850,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,859. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.