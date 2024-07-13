Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 264,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 358,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

