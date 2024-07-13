Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 2,104,364 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

