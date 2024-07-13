Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Swan Global Investments LLC increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF comprises about 0.5% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 74.58% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.