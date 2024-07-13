P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $18.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 26,148 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTSI shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTSI

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.