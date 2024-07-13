Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Down 0.4 %

OXSQZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.39. 6,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

