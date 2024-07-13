Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $17.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $177.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Argus upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

