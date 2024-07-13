Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.