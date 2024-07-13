Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of OST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Ostin Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.11.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
