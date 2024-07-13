Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,036. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
