Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,036. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

