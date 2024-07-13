Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $193.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,384. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

