Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,625 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,746,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,288,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,136,000 after acquiring an additional 347,458 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

