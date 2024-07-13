Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.40. 82,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

