Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

