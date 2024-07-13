Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $114.30. 3,865,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.