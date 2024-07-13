Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,050. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

