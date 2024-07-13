Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 283,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,970. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

