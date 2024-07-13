Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

SYY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

