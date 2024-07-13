Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 92,044 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $104.43. 278,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.