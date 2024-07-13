Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.95. 615,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

