Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,801,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.77. 565,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,849. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $173.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.