Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 9,072 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 3,594,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.