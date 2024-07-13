Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $12.54 on Friday, reaching $641.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $623.58 and a 200-day moving average of $630.50.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

