Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,724 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in XPO by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,592,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after acquiring an additional 463,267 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,665,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

XPO Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of XPO stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.15. 1,664,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.94 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

