Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,357. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.