Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,884 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.67. The company had a trading volume of 937,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,234. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.