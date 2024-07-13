Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,915 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

