Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

