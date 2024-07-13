Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $282,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synopsys by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $614.05. 505,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,133. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,360,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

