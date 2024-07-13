Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

WELL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

