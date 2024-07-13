Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. 1,860,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,997. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

