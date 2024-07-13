Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,673 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,576. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.