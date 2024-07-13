Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,293 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 421,055 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 353,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $3,361,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 432,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

