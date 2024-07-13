Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,498 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Avantor stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 8,037,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

