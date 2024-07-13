Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,995 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

